Texas to deploy inflatable border along Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that an inflatable border was being installed along the Texas-Mexico border Thursday, to make it more difficult for illegal immigrants to enter the country.

The floating barriers are expected to deter illegal crossing at hotspots along the Rio Grande River, and the first 1,000 feet will be placed near Eagle Pass.

Photos of the inflatable barriers show what appear to be a string of connected inflatable spheres, that when someone attempts to scale them, spin.

According to a press release from Abbott’s office, the strategy of placing an inflatable barrier along the border will "proactively prevent illegal crossings between ports of entry by making it more difficult to cross the Rio Grande and reach the Texas side of the southern border."

Along with the announcement of a new border crossing barrier, Abbott signed a package of six border security legislation bills intended to help the state "hold the line" as an increased number of illegal immigrants, weapons and deadly drugs pour into Texas from Mexico.

Abbott continues to blame President Biden’s refusal to secure the border as the main reason for the increase in flow at the border.

"Thanks to the leadership and hard work of [Texas Department of Public Safety] Director [Steve] McCraw, General Thomas Suelzer, and their teams, Texas has pushed back against the swell of migrants and held the line to keep people out of Texas — but there's more that needs to be done," Abbott said. "The Texas Legislature has stepped up to make sure we continue to robustly respond to President Biden's growing border crisis, including allocating $5.1 billion for border security.

"Today, I am signing six bills from this year's regular session to ensure that Texas can continue to do even more to stop illegal immigration at our southern border and provide new tools to the brave men and women along the southern border to protect Texans and Americans from the chaos and crisis of the border," he added.

Included in the package are bills that give the Texas military the authority to use unmanned aircraft in search and recovery missions, authorize U.S. Border Patrol Agents who complete Texas DPS training to arrest, search, and seizure at established border checkpoints, and provide compensation to landowners for property damage caused by illegal immigration activities.

Abbott’s legislation also designates Mexican drudge cartels and criminal organizations as foreign terrorist organizations, increasing penalties for the destruction of illegal drugs and the operation of stash houses.