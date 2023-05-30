Expand / Collapse search
Texas legislature's first special session focusing on border security, cutting property taxes, Abbott reveals

The Republican governor shared a longer list of 'critical' agenda items that he plans to sign into Texas law

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed agenda items for the state legislature's first special session late Monday evening – a list that includes cutting property taxes and providing funds to secure the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

On Twitter, Abbott said he would be "signing laws that advance our state and the future of all Texans."

The agenda items included formally ending COVID restrictions and mandates; providing more than $5.1 billion for border security and the Texas National Guard; protecting female collegiate athletes and women’s participation in sports; and, barring children from having life-altering gender mutilation.

Abbott also plans to label Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and allow fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder, he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaking

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the agenda items for a special session on the evening of Monday, May 29, 2023. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Republican governor said his first priority would be "cutting property taxes and cracking down on illegal human smuggling."

"We must cut property taxes," Abbott said. "During the regular session, we added $17.6 billion to cut property taxes. However, the legislature could not agree on how to allocate funds to accomplish this goal."

He continued: "Texans want and need a path towards eliminating property taxes. The best way to do that is to direct property tax reduction dollars to cut school property tax rates."

Abbott also commended the work of the Texas legislature but said additional special sessions would be held to further his agenda.

"Despite these major achievements, more must be done for the people of Texas. Many critical items remain that must be passed," the governor wrote. "Several special sessions will be required. To ensure that each priority receives the time and attention it deserves to pass into law, only a few will be added each session."

The dome of the Texas Legislature

The Texas legislature will vote on various agenda items, including cutting property taxes and additional funding for border security. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Earlier Monday, the Texas governor spent Memorial Day paying tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during an event at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza.

"Today, we remember their sacrifice and honor their families," he wrote on Twitter, sharing photos of the event. "Texas will never forget the price they paid so that we can be free."

In a separate tweet, he added: "Memorial Day reminds us that freedom is not free."

And, "Today, we remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the liberties we enjoy every day in America. May God bless them and their families."

