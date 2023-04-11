Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas dairy farm explosion critically injures 1 person, unknown number of cattle killed: report

Fiery explosion occurred at Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, Texas

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fire crews respond to explosion at Texas dairy farm Video

Fire crews respond to explosion at Texas dairy farm

Fire crews responded to an explosion at Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, Texas, on Monday night. (Credit: KFDA)

An explosion at a dairy farm in northern Texas critically injured at least one person and killed an unknown number of cattle on Monday night, according to a local report.

Deputies received calls about the explosion at Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt just before 7:30 p.m., with callers saying some employees were trapped inside a dairy milking building, KFDA reporting, citing the Castro County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies arrived at the farm and determined only one person was inside the building, the report said. All other employees were accounted for.

Officials said the trapped individual was rescued from the building and airlifted to UMC Hospital in Lubbock for treatment.

WASHINGTON STATE CREWS RESPONDING TO BOAT FIRE IN TACOMA TIDEFLATS, RESIDENTS RECEIVE SMOKE WARNING

The explosion and fire were reported just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, Texas.

The explosion and fire were reported just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, Texas. (KFDA)

The fire and smoke spread into the dairy cow holding pens, resulting in an unknown number of cattle deaths, according to the outlet.

At least one person was critically injured when an explosion occurred at Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, Texas, a local report said.

At least one person was critically injured when an explosion occurred at Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, Texas, a local report said. (KFDA)

Fire crews from the surrounding area responded and worked to put out the flames.

The cause of the explosion at Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, Texas, remains unclear.

The cause of the explosion at Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, Texas, remains unclear. (KFDA)

11 INJURED, 20 DISPLACED IN DETROIT APARTMENT BUILDING FIRE

The cause of the explosion and fire was not immediately known.

No further details were available.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dimmitt is located about 80 miles northwest of Lubbock.