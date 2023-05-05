Expand / Collapse search
Texas convict who killed man while on bond for aggravated assault sentenced to 50 years

Justin Broadnax, 28, had a 'long history of violence and threats,' the D.A. said

By Brie Stimson
A Texas convict who killed a man two years ago while out on bond for an aggravated assault has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, the Collin County District Attorney announced Thursday.

"This murderer had a long history of violence and threats with firearms that had yet to catch up with him," D.A. Greg Willis said in a statement of Justin Broadnax, 28. "Now he’s been held accountable for murdering an unsuspecting and innocent victim." 

On August, 21, 2021, Broadnax entered a Frisco, Texas, home uninvited, looking for his girlfriend. His girlfriend finally convinced him to leave, but he then started a fight with the victim and some of his friends and Broadnax shot the victim in the chest, killing him

The Frisco Police Department arrested Broadnax three days later with help of U.S. Marshals after he fled to Houston, changed his appearance and disposed of the murder weapon, the D.A.’s office said. 

mugshot of Justin Broadnax

Justin Broadnax, 28, was sentenced to 50 years in prison.  (Collin County District Attorney's Office)

Broadnax, who had a violent history that included threats involving a firefighter and domestic violence, was on bond out of Dallas seven months before the murder on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. 

He was also prohibited from carrying a gun at the time of the murder because of a protective order in Denton County, Texas.