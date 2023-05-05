Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Houston man who killed man while out on bond for murder of friend sentenced to 49 years

Jeremy Wayne Miller, 32, killed his friend, shot another man and then killed a security guard in separate shootings, Texas prosecutors said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
NYC protesters chant ‘if we don’t get justice, burn it down’ after man killed on subway Video

NYC protesters chant ‘if we don’t get justice, burn it down’ after man killed on subway

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray joins the ‘Outnumbered’ panel and criticizes the left’s language, including calling the death a ‘lynching.’

A Texas man who killed a man while out on bond for another murder and a separate shooting was sentenced this week to 49 years in prison, prosecutors said Friday. 

Jeremy Wayne Miller, 32, pleaded guilty to two murder charges and an aggravated assault charge in a shooting the day before he was to stand trial.

"This was a crime spree that began before Hurricane Harvey and the pandemic, but our prosecutors stuck with it and got justice for the victims and their families," DA Kim Ogg said. "Our hearts go out to all the people that this man hurt time after time with senseless violence."

TEXAS POLICE ID WOMAN AS BABY ABDUCTED OVER 50 YEARS AGO

Houston man sentenced for murder

Jeremy Wayne Miller, 32, killed two people and shot another in separate incidents in the Houston area, prosecutors said.  (Harris County District Attorney's Office)

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Miller shot and killed his friend Tremayne Richardson, 40, on July 5, 2014, then fled to Atlanta. A motive for the killing has never been determined. 

"He was a happy person, the joy of the family," Richardson’s mother, Betty Jones, said in a victim impact statement, FOX Houston reported. "He didn’t get to see his kids grow up or graduate."

Miller eventually returned to Houston and shot another man several times. The victim survived and identified Miller as the shooter. 

Miller was arrested and charged with murder for the 2014 shooting and aggravated assault in the second. He was released on bond. 

Texas murder suspect sentenced

Tremayne Richardson was shot and killed in 2014.  (Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Months later, on July 15, 2015, he shot and killed Daniel Arp, a security guard, at an apartment complex.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Assistant District Attorney Casey Goodman, the chief prosecutor who handled the Miller case, said the plea agreement was appropriate.

"After a long wait, both families can now have the closure they deserve," he said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.