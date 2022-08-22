Texas college student working to adopt baby he found abandoned in trash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas college student's mission to adopt a baby he found in the trash back home in Haiti years ago has gone viral.

Jimmy Amisial, 27, was attending Texas State University in 2017 when he went to visit family in the Caribbean country for the new year.

It was during that trip he found now 4-year-old Emilio Angel Jeremiah, who was just four months old at the time, abandoned in a pile of trash.

"You could see him crying, and he had no clothes on, and he had fire ants crawling all over him," Amisial told FOX 26 Houston. "No one wanted to touch the baby because they thought the baby was cursed, they were like it's New Year's Eve, the devil is trying to get us."

AFTER 'LONG SHOT' ATTEMPT TO FIND LOST RING, WOMAN OVERWHELMED BY 'KINDNESS OF STRANGERS'

Amisial says he often volunteers at orphanages in Haiti, and didn't hesitate to pick up the baby and take him home.

Haitian officers nd a judge reportedly visited his family home, where they asked the then 22-year-old college student if he wanted to become the baby's legal guardian.

VIRAL 'SNACKLE BOX' FOOD TREND MAKES MEALS PORTABLE FOR OUTDOOR ADVENTURES

"Even though I didn't know how I was going to take care of him I took a leap of faith by saying yes," Amisial said.

Amisial has struggled financially since taking on the responsibility of the child. He took time off from school to support Emilio and his mother, who is taking care of the child back in Haiti.

WILL SMITH CAPTURES A TARANTULA AT HOME WITH SON TREY AS HE RETURNS TO SOCIAL MEDIA POST OSCARS SLAP

Amisial describes the adoption process in his home country as expensive, but says he doesn't regret the decision to become a single father.

"Whenever he's talking to me, he's saying ‘Oh daddy I need this, I need that. I need a tablet, buy me a bike;' he has someone he can go to and ask for stuff, and I'm very proud of that," Amisial said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amisial started an online fundraiser and has raised more than $60,000 for Emilio's adoption expenses. His goal is to bring the child to the United States as soon as possible.



He told the Fox TV station that any leftover money will help him finish college and assist with baby Emilio's future. He would also like to help orphanages back in Haiti.