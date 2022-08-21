After 'long shot' attempt to find lost ring, woman overwhelmed by 'kindness of strangers'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When 29-year-old Francesca Teal of Massachusetts lost a ring that had belonged to her great-grandmother in the ocean — she figured: That's it.

She'd never see it again.

It was gone for good.

But it took the kindness of a complete stranger — actually, many strangers — to help her get it back.

And after the remarkable lost-and-found discovery, she went on Facebook and shared that she has been "so overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers this past week."

She also wrote, "It has been so amazing to witness humanity in this positive way & has brought so much faith to myself & others."

Here's what happened.

The woman, from Groveland, Massachusetts, had been wearing the family heirloom on her finger while she was tossing a football around with her husband this month on North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, according to the Associated Press.

Teal said once the ring slipped off her finger, she and her husband spent hours searching in the water for it — with no luck, she told The Boston Globe.

She later posted a plea on her Facebook page — begging anyone who might go to that beach with a metal detector to be on the lookout for her precious ring.

Turns out a man with a metal detector saw her social media plea for help — and somehow found that ring at the bottom of the ocean.

Lou Asci strapped on a wetsuit and a headlamp — and went looking for the ring.

During his first two days of looking — nothing.

"I wanted to go back and give it one last shot."

"I don’t take failure all too well," Asci told The Globe.

He added, "I wanted to go back and give it one last shot."

Finally, he discovered the ring buried beneath the sandy ocean floor, he said.

He sent Teal a picture of it, writing in a message, "Please tell me this is the ring so I can finally get off this beach," the AP noted.

Once he heard back, Asci returned the ring to Teal’s home.

And then her husband got on one knee to place it back on her finger, the AP reported.

Teal had begun her Facebook plea with, "Hello, long shot here …"

From there, she proceeded to lay out how she lost the ring and where it might be.

"Just hoping that if someone does happen to find it, it can make its way back to me."

Then she shared details of the ring.

"It is a double ring as it's two rings that were soldered," she wrote.

"It is also a family heirloom from my great-grandmother," her message said.

She added, "Just hoping that if someone does happen to find it, it can make its way back to me."

She said she appreciated "all the help from those on the beach looking today as well."

"This happened around noon on 8/6/22," she also wrote.

Strangers on the beach kept searching for her.

"He displayed an honesty you don't expect nowadays."

The couple also went back to try to find it — with no luck.

Until Lou Asci, a complete stranger, came to the rescue.

A New York family recalls the time a complete stranger came to their aid as well — with nothing to gain from it on his end except the knowledge of doing the right thing. He did it because he was simply a good person, they said.

When their son's wallet was lost at night in a school parking lot — containing money plus all of his personal ID — they searched for hours trying to find it.

The next day, a man showed up at their doorstep holding the wallet, which was completely intact.

"It was amazing — he displayed an honesty you don't expect nowadays," said the New York father of four, who spoke to the stranger.

"We were beyond appreciative."

He added, "This was years ago now, but we remember it like it was yesterday."

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.