Viral 'Snackle Box' food trend makes meals portable for outdoor adventures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’re a fan of charcuterie boards but don’t know how you can make this dish portable for an outdoor adventure — a new food-packing trend might inspire you.

It’s called "Snackle Boxing" and it involves using a fishing tackle box to store meats, cheeses, nuts, vegetables, fruits, small bread items and other snacks.

Skylar Butler, a stay-at-home mom of two from Nashville, Tennessee, came up with the Snackle Box idea for her cousin’s lake-based bachelorette party in June.

Butler demonstrated the multi-layered Snackle Box she created in a 13-second TikTok video that showed the red, hard-shell tackle box she used, which had several food-filled compartments.

‘JARCUTERIE’ FOOD TREND PUTS SPIN ON CHARCUTERIE BOARDS

"It’s such a fun idea," Butler told Fox News Digital.

"My mom and I had seen someone online a while back who made a super-small version, [but] they used what looked like an art box or a small caboodle."

"We thought it was a cute idea but that it would be so much better and funny to get a massive tackle box and make one," Butler continued.

"So, that’s what we did."

Butler recalled that her cousin was shocked when she saw what they did with the tackle box.

"She loved it, and we all had a great time picking from it and making different tasty creations," Butler said.

"I will definitely be doing it again."

BEACH DAY SANDWICH HACK IMPRESSES TIKTOK: SAVES TIME ON LUNCH PREP

"It was so heavy, though, so we had to carry it from the bottom because we were scared to drop it," she added.

"Maybe next time I’ll make a slightly smaller Snackle Box."

On the day of the bachelorette party, Butler said she kept the Snackle Box in a large cooler with ice and brought it out when guests were ready to snack.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"If this was made for an indoor event, I don’t think the cooler would be necessary since it’s essentially just a charcuterie board within a tackle box," Butler said.

"And we all know charcuterie is kept at room temperature while you snack."

MOM MAKES 'GOLDEN BIRTHDAY' LUNCHBOX FOR SON WITH SHRIMP, LOBSTER AND MORE

Butler’s video, which was originally shared on June 26, has been viewed more than 2.2 million times.

More than 197,600 people have liked the video, while 1,822 people have left comments and 33,500 people have shared the video with friends and other social media platforms, according to current TikTok analytics.

"I had no idea it would blow up like that on TikTok," Butler said.

There’s now a Snackle Box hashtag on the popular video-sharing app, and it has more than 6.5 million views associated with it.

VIRAL TIKTOK HACK SHOWS HOW TO KEEP FOOD COLD DURING A PARTY: 'KEEPS FOOD FRESH'

TikTok users have shared their own versions of Snackle Boxes, though most seem to not be as large as the one Butler created.

"I’ve had a lot of people say that they’re going to give it a try," Butler told Fox News Digital.

She added that making a snack box takes "a lot of effort to prep and plate everything — and the cost could get high depending on how much you buy, and which brands you choose."

Butler said she has received requests from TikTok users who want her to make large charcuterie boards and table layouts after seeing her Snackle Box video go viral.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s a job that I’d be willing to take on," she said.