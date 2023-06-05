Expand / Collapse search
Texas-bound Southwest flight delayed to remove unruly passenger, to other flyers' delight: video

Southwest Airline passenger claimed to be confused regarding why she was getting arrested

Alleged drunk woman handcuffed and removed from Southwest flight in New Orleans Video

Alleged drunk woman handcuffed and removed from Southwest flight in New Orleans

A woman who was allegedly drunk was removed from a Texas-bound Southwest flight when it stopped in New Orleans on May 29. Credit: @kicknit35/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

A Houston, Texas-bound Southwest airplane at a terminal in New Orleans was held on May 29 to allow authorities to remove a passenger who refused to disembark when asked.

In a video posted to social media, the woman can be heard telling officials she paid for her flight at 7:30 p.m., when three bald deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana pulled the woman out of her chair and into the main aisle.

Southwest passenger removed

A Southwest Airline passenger was removed from a Texas-bound flight held in New Orleans because of her alleged behavior. (Credit: @kicknit35/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

As the deputies pulled the woman down the aisle, she asked if she could have her phone and was seen resisting.

A passenger told the woman she was making things worse, and she said, "No, I literally need my phone. I paid for that."

The woman once again asked for her phone, and one of the deputies is seen holding it and telling her he has it.

Southwest airplane

A Southwest Airlines flight takes off at Long Island MacArthur Airport, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The camera view then shifted to another deputy who was seen handcuffing one of the woman’s hands before bringing it down to the other hand to cuff them together.

As she was getting cuffed, the woman said she was confused and had no idea what was happening, asking a woman to explain it to her.

Several passengers chimed in and told the woman she was getting arrested.

According to the person who posted the video, the woman was asked nicely to get off the flight, but she refused numerous times. As a result, the airline called for assistance.

Southwest Airlines and the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the incident.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.