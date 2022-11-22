Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas Border Patrol arrests two child sex offenders in less than 24 hours

Both men face up to 20 years in federal prison for illegal re-entry as convicted felons

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
In less than 24 hours, U.S. Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested two convicted child sex offenders after they illegally entered the United States.  

The Border Protection agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector in southwestern Texas arrested the two offenders in separate events after they illegally entered the United States on Nov. 16, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release

 Razor wire separates the US southern border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas. 

 Razor wire separates the US southern border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas.  (Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)

While conducting line watch operations, agents encountered 17 people trying to avoid detection by border officials near Eagle Pass, Texas. The subjects were taken into custody. 

While processing the migrants, record checks revealed that one of them, 49-year-old Carlos Francisco Zelaya-Salinas of Honduras, was previously convicted of attempt to commit indecency with a child exposure in Houston. He was deported from the United States in 2011. 

That same day, Eagle Pass South Station agents arrested a Mexican national, 42-year-old Martin Garcia-Lopez, while he was trying to avoid detection near Eagle Pass, CBP said. 

During processing, agents discovered that Garcia-Lopez was previously convicted of a lewd or lascivious act with a child in California in 2019. He was deported from the United States in 2020. 

As convicted felons, both men face a charge of re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison. 

CBP has not released a photo of the suspects. Fox News Digital has reached out to CBP for comment. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 