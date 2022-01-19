Texas authorities investigating possible double murder-suicide

Texas authorities are investigating three bodies found in a home as a possible double murder-suicide, according to a report.

The bodies of three teenagers – two girls and a boy – were discovered inside a house in Crosby, Texas, outside of Houston, by a family member, FOX 26 Houston reported.

"Based on the trauma that was viewed, it appears that this may be a case of double homicide-suicide, but that is still going to be under investigation," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reports in a briefing. "But that is the preliminary information that we have."

A gun was found at the scene, KPRC-TV Houston reported. Gonzalez didn't confirm their cause of death.

The teens have not been named and investigators don’t yet know their relationships to each other, Gonzalez said, FOX 26 reported.

The relative lives nearby and came to the house looking for a family member when she found them, he said.

He added that the homeowners weren’t there at the time, according to KPRC.

"Anytime there is a child involved we’re all parents in some way connected to and its extremely difficult when we’re talking about young people," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said a motive should reveal itself through the investigation but "these are all senseless at the end of the day when you’re talking about the loss of life of young people, it’s tragic."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).