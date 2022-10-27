Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas allocates nearly $900M for school safety, border security, COVID response

Part of the funds will go toward building a new elementary school in Uvalde

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Uvalde public schools back in session Video

Uvalde public schools back in session

A martial arts instructor and a private school teacher say their enrollment numbers have increased significantly since the mass shooting in May.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and other officials on Thursday announced the transfer of $874.6 million to support school safety and border security initiatives. 

The funds will be transferred to state agencies and programs for more robust security measures. Among these include $400 million to assist school districts in replacing or upgrading their facilities and implementing other safety measures. 

Students holds hands as they arrive at Uvalde Elementary, now protected by a fence and Texas State Troopers, for the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Uvalde. 

Students holds hands as they arrive at Uvalde Elementary, now protected by a fence and Texas State Troopers, for the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Uvalde.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

About $15 million will go toward the construction of a new elementary school in Uvalde, where a gunman murdered 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in May. Classes resumed in September, but students were spread out among other local elementary schools because of the pending demolition of Robb. 

Gov. Abbott said Texas "continues providing support to the Uvalde community in the aftermath of the tragedy as they rebuild." 

CRIMES COMMITTED BY KIDS ON THE RISE AS EXPERT WARNS HARSHER CONSEQUENCES NEEDED: ‘THE PENALTIES AREN’T SCARY'

The Texas Military Department will receive $339 million for its continued border security activities related to Operation Lone Star. Other state agencies under Operation Lone Star will receive more than $20 million to help them address the border crisis. 

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will receive $100 for COVID-19-related expenses, Abbott’s office said in a statement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas lawmakers will consider school safety issues, including additional school safety funding, during the next legislative session, Abbott’s office said. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 