Texas 5-year-old shot dead, 8-year-old wounded when mom's vehicle impacted by gunfire at a stop sign: police

A shooting in Houston, Texas, left a 5-year-old dead and an 8-year-old wounded when the vehicle they were riding in came under gunfire as it stopped at an intersection early Sunday morning.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Houston Police Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said officers received several phone calls before 1 a.m. about a shooting in the 13300 block of Northborough Drive.

They arrived at the scene but did not see any witnesses, suspects or complainants, Hatcher said.

Further investigation determined a mother was driving in the area with her two kids and had stopped at a stop sign at an intersection when her vehicle came under gunfire.

The woman then "left the location immediately once she realized her children were shot and immediately took them to the hospital," Hatcher said.

Approximately 15 minutes after responding to the scene, police received additional phone calls regarding two children arriving at an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

Hatcher said a 5-year-old was shot and died of the injuries, while an 8-year-old also shot is expected to make a full recovery.

"It is unclear if the complainants were the intended targets of the shooting or if there was something else going on in this area at the time," Hatcher said. "We do not know a motive. We do not have suspect descriptions other than potentially two Black males in a dark-colored vehicle. We are looking for surveillance footage out here and are gathering evidence."

Based on information from a few witnesses, Hatcher said police believe a dark-colored vehicle, possibly with two occupants, was driving westbound on Rush Street, while the complainant’s vehicle was traveling northbound on Northborough. The occupants of the vehicle driving westbound started discharging a firearm or potentially multiple firearms.

The complainant’s vehicle was stopped at a stop sign at an intersection when it was impacted by the gunshots, Hatcher said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police’s homicide division at 713-308-3600 or crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

"At this time, I ask that if anyone knows information, please come forward, and please continue to pray for the family of the deceased child and the injured eight-year-old," Hatcher said.