Tessa Majors murder suspect, 13, expected to plead guilty: report

A teen murder suspect in the slaying of Barnard College student Tessa Majors is expected to plead guilty Wednesday for his involvement in her botched mugging death, according to an official.

Zyairr Davis, 14, has admitted to helping Luchiano Lewis, 15, and Rashaun Weaver, 15, rob the 18-year-old college freshman in Morningside Park in December 2019, but has denied being the one who stabbed her.

Lewis allegedly put Majors in “a bear hug or headlock” during the robbery, while Weaver allegedly stabbed her with such fury that feathers flew from her winter coat, authorities have alleged.

The pair were arrested in February some two months after Davis.

A hearing is scheduled to be held before Family Court Judge Carol Goldstein at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan, where Davis plans to make an admission of guilt, New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed.

Davis was initially charged with murder, but it was not immediately clear Tuesday what he would be pleading to.



The hearing will be held virtually by video, Chalfen said.

Davis had previously given investigators a chilling play-by-play of how the teens allegedly carried out the slaying. A video recording of the confession was played in a court hearing in February.

“She’s trying to run away. She’s screaming,” he recalled to cops in the 26th Precinct station house.

“The only thing I remember is her yelling for help.”

Davis added, “That’s when Rashaun stabbed her.”

“It ain’t look like poking. It was like — slash,” he said at the time.

Davis said he realized the musician and aspiring journalist was stabbed when her coat ripped open.

“I didn’t see him take the knife out, but I see all the feathers coming out of her coat,” he said.

The teen’s confession led to the arrest of Lewis and Weaver, along with a trove of evidence police had collected linking the suspects to the murder.

Davis was carrying the knife allegedly used in the slaying when he was taken into custody the day after her killing, police said.

“What is this?” a sergeant in the room at the time asked, according to Officer Randy Ramos Luna.

“I’m holding the knife for a friend,” Davis responded, according to the cop’s testimony.



When asked if he was allowed to take the knife to school, Davis repeated “I’m holding the knife for a friend,” the officer said.

Police recovered evidence including not just the DNA forensics but surveillance footage and a pivotal recording of the crime.

During Davis’ confession, police repeatedly left him alone with his uncle, Roosevelt Davis, who was captured on the recording berating his nephew.

“Do you see what you f–king got yourself into, ’cause you hanging out with the wrong f–king people instead of bringing your ass home?” Roosevelt said.

“This ain’t like school, you get a f–king suspension for like five days. This ain’t like that,” he added. “All you needed to do was go the f–k to school and bring your ass home.”

Davis’ lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.



