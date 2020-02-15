Expand / Collapse search
Teenager, 14, arrested in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors: NYPD

Fox News

A 14-year-old male was arrested and charged in the December murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, the New York City Police Department announced Saturday.

Majors, 18, was killed on Dec. 11 in Manhattan’s Morningside Park. Police investigating her death previously arrested and charged a 13-year-old with second-degree murder, first and second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

The names of those charged are not being used by Fox News because they are minors.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.