Report: Jewish Tesla owner 'speechless' after Jewish Musk-hater finger-traces swastika on his Cybertruck

A New York man who reportedly caught another man drawing a swastika on his Cybertruck right in front of a New York Post reporter and photographer who documented the arrest was stunned to learn the suspect, like him, was Jewish.

The suspect, identified as Michael Lewis, 42, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated harassment and later released, according to his attorney, Mark Luccarelli.

The Cybertruck’s owner, Avi Ben Hamo, allegedly saw Lewis double park his Subaru, carrying two car seats in the back, and draw the symbol on the driver's side door.

"I feel myself burning inside," Ben Hamo told the Post.

Lewis got back in his car and tried to speed off before being confronted by Hamo, who blocked the dramatic exit.

"What are you doing?" Hamo is seen on video asking Lewis.

As Hamo called police, Lewis took off running, leaving his car in the bike lane, the Post reported.

When Lewis came back later to get his car, which was left abandoned on Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights, he was greeted by four police officers, along with a Post reporter and photographer.

He was handcuffed and arrested on suspicion, according to the report.

Luccarelli told Fox News' Digital on Sunday the symbol was traced in the dust on the Cybertruck and no damage was done to the vehicle.

"Our client, who is also Jewish, deeply regrets touching the other man's car and using a hate symbol in the message," Luccarelli. "He was dealing with a host of personal issues at the time and the action was out of character. As to the criminal case, he was released from custody without any charges because no damage was done to the vehicle and no crime was committed."

Teslas, Tesla dealerships and charging stations around the country have been targeted by liberals angry at the company's founder, Elon Musk, for working with President Donald Trump. But Hamo said he couldn't fathom someone using the Nazi symbol to make their point, especially someone who shares his faith.

"People hating Elon Musk is one thing, but to do something like this is next level," Hamo told the Post after the incident. "I’m speechless. That’s just wrong. … I don’t understand how someone thinks because I bought a car it gives them the authorization to do this."

Musk's involvement with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is tasked with cutting wasteful government spending, has been criticized by leftists since its creation in January.

An Oregon Tesla dealership was shot up this month, damaging multiple cars and shattering windows. A second Oregon Tesla dealership was damaged after a man threw Molotov cocktails at the business.

In Massachusetts , several Tesla charging stations were set on fire.

The events come amid a string of apparent protests against Musk and DOGE.

Indivisible, an organization founded by former Democratic congressional staffers, previously urged liberals to protest Musk's actions, going so far as providing a "tool kit" with recommendations on how to "take the fight to Elon."

The manual provides steps for planning and executing demonstrations at Tesla dealerships, showrooms and factories.

Musk and DOGE could not be reached for comment.