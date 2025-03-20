Tesla arsons probed as ‘domestic terrorism’ cheered by ‘anti-capitalist’ group linked to 2020 riots

FIRST ON FOX: An "anti-capitalist" group that claimed credit for terrorizing a Philadelphia neighborhood near the University of Pennsylvania during what it called the "Summer of Rage" in 2020 is now supporting radicals who plan on burning Teslas.

A post appeared on the Philly Anti-Capitalist website telling comrades that there are better incendiary methods than Molotov cocktails, which the group insists leave too much forensic evidence behind for investigators to trace attackers.

Across the country, Tesla dealerships and owners have become the target of anti-Elon Musk violence as Musk heads up President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Attorney General Pam Bondi has called the attacks "domestic terrorism."

SUSPECTED TESLA ARSONISTS HIT WITH FEDERAL CHARGES IN ACTS OF ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISM’: AG

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Philly Anti-Capitalist vandalized a university police vehicle, broke windows of local businesses, smashed an ATM and graffitied anti-police and anarchist messaging near the college campus, prompting police to advise students to remain indoors.

The violent riot was one of many such events that occurred nationwide in 2020 in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

"An initial UPenn alert about the unrest was sent to the Penn community at 9:37 p.m. on Aug. 25," The Daily Pennsylvanian reported at the time. "The Division of Public Safety updated its website with a more detailed explanation of the events at approximately 10:00 p.m. that night, before an all-clear update was issued at 10:21 p.m."

TESLA GROUP LEADER WARNS VIOLENT PROTESTS AGAINST CAR OWNERS ARE JUST THE ‘STARTING POINT’

Now, as vandals firebomb Tesla dealerships across the nation, Philly Anti-Capitalist is helping to foment further violence.

The group's site recommends against using Molotov cocktails, as several radicals across the country have, in favor of more effective devices. It also directs combatants on how much explosive material to use and where to place that material on vehicles in order to cause the most damage.

Philly Anti-Capitalist also provides tips on using those devices without getting hurt and quickly enough to escape undetected, and directs would-be arsonists to another site for further details on protecting their anonymity.

SAN JOSE MAN ARRESTED AFTER VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS SUSPECT KEYING TESLA IN COSTCO PARKING LOT

"Stay anonymous, get home safe, and go torch the ever loving s--- out of every part of this miserable society," the post concluded.

"Seeing the wave of tesla arsons has made us incredibly happy," the group said on its site.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI, ATF and Pennsylvania State Police, all of whom would not comment.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office and Philly Anti-Capitalist.

On Thursday, Bondi announced federal charges against three people for allegedly firebombing Tesla dealerships and charging stations around the country.

PAM BONDI: WHY IS A JUDGE ‘TRYING TO PROTECT TERRORISTS?’

Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, on Jan. 20, threw approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon, according to federal prosecutors.

Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, 42, was arrested in Loveland, Colorado on Jan. 29 after attempting to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails, prosecutors said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daniel Clarke-Pounder, 24, allegedly wrote profane messages against President Donald Trump and advocated for Ukraine around Tesla charging stations in Charleston, South Carolina before lighting three of the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails on March 7.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.