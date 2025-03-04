Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

Tesla charging stations in Massachusetts 'intentionally set' on fire, police say

7 Tesla superchargers damaged in 'intentionally set' fire, investigators say

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Dems are attacking Elon Musk while they drive his Teslas, says Kevin McCarthy Video

Dems are attacking Elon Musk while they drive his Teslas, says Kevin McCarthy

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses Democrats' criticism of Elon Musk on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Multiple agencies in Massachusetts are looking for the person who set a group of Tesla superchargers on fire.

The suspected arson happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday. Littleton police and fire departments were called to The Point Shopping Center on Constitution Avenue "for reports of fires at the Tesla charging station," according to a press release.

When firefighters arrived, multiple Tesla superchargers were found "engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke." A total of seven chargers were damaged, police said. 

The Littleton Electric Light & Water Department cut off the power to the devices, and after the fire was extinguished, the State Police Fire Investigation Unit under the State Fire Marshal's office was notified.

WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER EXPLOSIVES DISCOVERED AT TESLA DEALERSHIP

Tesla superchargers in California

Tesla Superchargers are seen at the Petaluma Supercharger on March 09, 2022 in Petaluma, California.  (Justin Sullivan)

"Based on evidence at the scene, Littleton Fire, Littleton Police, and State Police fire investigators collectively determined that the fire had been intentionally set," a Massachusetts Department of Fire Services press release said.

No injuries were reported. 

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment. 

ELON MUSK PROTESTS TO TARGET LAWMAKERS, TESLA DEALERSHIPS AS PROGRESSIVES DECRY 'EXTREMIST CUTS'

Group of Tesla superchargers in California

Tesla vehicles are seen charging at a Supercharger electric vehicle charging station, Walnut Creek, California, September 10, 2024. (Smith Collection/Gado)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 800-682-9229. The program offers rewards of up to $5,000 "for information that solves, prevents, or detects arson crimes," police said. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

trump musk x in oval

President Donald Trump speaks as Elon Musk, joined by his son X Æ A-Xii, listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Last week, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced it charged 42-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, after police say they found a number of explosives at a Colorado Tesla dealership, the latest incident in a string of apparent protests against Tesla CEO and DOGE leader Elon Musk.

Nelson was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property, explosives or incendiary devices use, felony criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit felonies, according to a news release from the Loveland Police Department.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report. 