Tesla charging stations in Massachusetts 'intentionally set' on fire, police say

Multiple agencies in Massachusetts are looking for the person who set a group of Tesla superchargers on fire.

The suspected arson happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday. Littleton police and fire departments were called to The Point Shopping Center on Constitution Avenue "for reports of fires at the Tesla charging station," according to a press release.

When firefighters arrived, multiple Tesla superchargers were found "engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke." A total of seven chargers were damaged, police said.

The Littleton Electric Light & Water Department cut off the power to the devices, and after the fire was extinguished, the State Police Fire Investigation Unit under the State Fire Marshal's office was notified.

"Based on evidence at the scene, Littleton Fire, Littleton Police, and State Police fire investigators collectively determined that the fire had been intentionally set," a Massachusetts Department of Fire Services press release said.

No injuries were reported.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 800-682-9229. The program offers rewards of up to $5,000 "for information that solves, prevents, or detects arson crimes," police said. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Last week, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced it charged 42-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, after police say they found a number of explosives at a Colorado Tesla dealership, the latest incident in a string of apparent protests against Tesla CEO and DOGE leader Elon Musk .

Nelson was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property, explosives or incendiary devices use, felony criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit felonies, according to a news release from the Loveland Police Department.

