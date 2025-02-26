Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Woman arrested after explosives discovered at Tesla dealership

Police made an arrest after a call by an activist group for nationwide protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
A 40-year-old woman was arrested after police say they found a number of explosives at a Colorado Tesla dealership, the latest incident in a string of apparent protests against Tesla CEO and DOGE leader Elon Musk.

Lucy Grace Nelson was charged with explosives or incendiary devices use, felony criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit felonies, according to a news release from the Loveland Police Department.

An "extensive investigation" was initiated Jan. 29 after the dealership was vandalized several times, with incendiary devices found at the business, according to authorities. 

Lucy Grace Nelson

Lucy Grace Nelson was charged with a number of crimes related to incidents at a Colorado Tesla dealership. (Loveland Police Department)

ELON MUSK PROTESTS TO TARGET LAWMAKERS, TESLA DEALERSHIPS AS PROGRESSIVES DECRY 'EXTREMIST CUTS'

After the alleged initial incident Jan. 29, there were subsequent incidents Feb. 2 and Feb. 7, progressively becoming more severe.

Loveland Police Department Public Information Officer Chris Padgett told Fox News Digital in incidents prior to Nelson's arrest, there were "very offensive messages, derogatory in nature" left at the dealership.

During police surveillance, Nelson was allegedly spotted Monday night with additional incendiary devices, along with materials attributed to vandalism, according to Padgett.

Tesla logo

The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of a Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

She was arrested without incident, Padgett said.

After being booked into jail, Nelson was issued a $10,000 cash surety bond.

ASHLEY ST. CLAIR FILES PATERNITY LAWSUIT AGAINST ELON MUSK SEEKING FULL CUSTODY OF 5-MONTH-OLD BABY

"The Loveland Police Department continues to work closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Denver Field Division with Federal charges likely to follow," according to Loveland Police.

Police tape over a crime scene

Police in Loveland, Colo., recovered additional incendiary devices, along with materials attributed to vandalism, at a Tesla dealership. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Padgett said the department is not sure if others are involved, but there is no threat to the community.

Indivisible, an organization founded by former Democratic congressional staffers, has been urging liberals to stage demonstrations against Musk, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The activist group published a "tool kit" with protest recommendations, including a section about how to "take the fight to Elon."

Elon Musk, protests

A progressive group is urging activists to protest Elon Musk's government efficiency efforts at House lawmakers' offices across the country. (AP/Deirdre Heavey at Fox News Digital)

It specifically includes steps for planning and executing a demonstration at Tesla dealerships, showrooms and factories.

"Members of the House of Representatives will be back on your home turf from Friday, February 14th, through Sunday, February 23rd, and it’s our opportunity to remind them who they work for," according to the group's website. "Fighting back against the Trump-Musk coup is going to take all of us."

The protests come after the Department of Government Efficiency began slashing spending at various federal agencies at the direction of President Donald Trump, 

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.