Elon Musk protests to target lawmakers, Tesla dealerships as progressives decry 'extremist cuts'

A progressive activist group is urging liberals to take advantage of the House of Representatives' current weeklong recess to stage demonstrations against Elon Musk across the country.

Indivisible, an organization founded by former Democratic congressional staffers, published a "tool kit" with recommendations for protesting at town halls and lawmakers' district offices.

A section on how to "take the fight to Elon" includes steps for planning and executing a demonstration at Tesla dealerships, showrooms and factories.

"Members of the House of Representatives will be back on your home turf from Friday, February 14th, through Sunday, February 23rd, and it’s our opportunity to remind them who they work for," the group's website states. "Fighting back against the Trump-Musk coup is going to take all of us."

The House is currently out of session to mark Presidents Day this past Monday. These periods normally see lawmakers holding events with constituents or otherwise participating in their communities.

Indivisible is urging progressives to take advantage of that time to protest across the U.S.

"Recess is when Members of Congress go back home to host town halls, meet with constituents, and try to paint themselves as responsive to the people who elected them. It is also when MoCs think they can avoid public scrutiny—especially Republicans who want to dodge tough questions about their complicity in Trump and Musk’s coup," the site said.

"House Republicans use this time to meet with lobbyists and donors while hoping their constituents stay silent. House Democrats, meanwhile, need to hear from us to remind them that they have power—and that we expect them to use it to fight back."

It comes amid widespread left-wing outrage over Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), at the direction of President Donald Trump, spearheading efforts to significantly crack down on the size and scope of various federal agencies.

Democrats have also pushed back on Musk's DOGE workers getting access to sensitive government-owned data despite a lack of clarity on how they were vetted.

However, Republicans have met Musk's work with enthusiasm, arguing that tough measures are needed to mitigate the effects of the U.S. national debt blowing past $36 trillion.

"This recess, we’re making sure every single Republican feels the heat for their complicity and pays a political price for selling out their constituents," the Indivisible website said.

"At the same time, House Democrats have power—if they use it. But they need to be reminded. We need to show up for the ones fighting, celebrate their courage, and remind them to hold the line. We’ll push them to commit to voting NO on any budget that gives Musk and Trump control over our government’s spending or includes extremist cuts."

Under a section titled, "planning your Tesla town hall," the group said, "To fight back, we have to meet Musk where he operates—across the country at Tesla showrooms, factories, and dealerships. A Tesla protest is a powerful way to expose his deep ties to the Trump coup and demand accountability."

At the same time, it urges activists to remain on public property and refrain from "business targeting."

"Indivisible is not advising and does not condone any actions that directly interfere with the daily operations or activities of any business or entity," it said.