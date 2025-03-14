Dem senator mocked online for ditching his Tesla to protest 'a--hole' Musk: 'Stunning and brave'

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., was mocked by conservatives on social media Friday after he posted a video on X explaining he was getting rid of his Tesla because of the optics brought by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who Kelly referred to as an "a--hole."

Kelly, a retired astronaut, said he bought a Tesla because it was "fast like a rocket ship" but now it feels like "a rolling billboard for a man dismantling our government and hurting people."

The Arizona senator and military veteran said it's been difficult driving around in a Tesla knowing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has cut jobs at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Kelly said today would be his last day driving a Tesla.

"When I bought this thing, I didn't think it was going to become a political issue. Every time I get in this car in the last 60 days or so, it reminds me of just how much damage Elon Musk and Donald Trump are doing to our country," Kelly said in the video, which was viewed over 1.5 million times just two hours after it was posted.

Kelly added in the video that Elon Musk "kind of turned out to be an a--hole" and that he would rather not drive around in a car "built and designed by an a--hole."

Conservatives on X were quick to mock Kelly's post.

"Literally the most stunning and brave thing a politician has ever done. It’s so brave that I have actually been moved to tears," White House rapid responder Greg Price said in a post.

"There are no more ‘moderate’ Democrats," conservative influencer account Johnny Maga posted on X in response to Kelly's video.

House Majority Speaker Mike Johnson's director of rapid response posted on X that the video shows "Elon Musk lives rent-free" in Kelly's head.

"'I bought this product because it's amazing and I'm only getting rid of it because I don't like the guy who made it' is an amazing commercial for Tesla," conservative commentator Kate Hyde posted on X.

"This is just embarrassing," Republican strategist Nathan Sproul posted on X.

Conservative podcaster Stephen L. Miller called out the Democrats' shift from embracing EVs to "getting rid of theirs in like 3 months."

Protests have erupted at Tesla showrooms across the country and have since escalated to instances of vandalism on Tesla vehicles and charging stations. The demonstrations began as protests against DOGE, which has scrutinized wasteful government spending and reduced the massive federal workforce.

President Donald Trump took the driver's seat of a red Tesla Model S at the White House to support Musk Tuesday, and Tesla's stock rebounded after facing a steep decline to start the week during the protests.

Democrats were quick to criticize Trump on social media for buying a Tesla at the White House.

"Earlier today, while hard-working Americans were watching their retirement savings plummet, President Trump was filming a Tesla ad in front of the White House to help Elon Musk's failing stock. This is a brazen conflict of interest and corruption in broad daylight," Democrats on the House Committee on Financial Services said.

But conservatives called out Democrats for selectively embracing electric vehicles, reminding liberals that former President Joe Biden drove a hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe around the White House grounds to promote his EV initiative.

Kelly's post Friday was the latest escalation in an ongoing social media feud with Musk.

"Just left Ukraine. What I saw proved to me we can’t give up on the Ukrainian people. Everyone wants this war to end, but any agreement has to protect Ukraine’s security and can’t be a giveaway to Putin," Kelly posted this week.

"You are a traitor," Musk replied.

"Traitor? Elon, if you don’t understand that defending freedom is a basic tenet of what makes America great and keeps us safe, maybe you should leave it to those of us who do," Kelly fired back.

Kelly said in a video posted yesterday he would vote "no" on the continuing resolution bill in the U.S. Senate, calling it a "partisan power grab for Donald Trump and Elon Musk."