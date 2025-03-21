Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department

Trump warns of jail time for Tesla vandals, anyone funding the attacks: 'WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!'

Trump said people 'sabotaging Teslas' and whoever is funding the attacks across the country 'stand a very good chance of going to jail'

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
AG Pam Bondi warns Tesla vandals: 'We are coming after you' Video

AG Pam Bondi warns Tesla vandals: 'We are coming after you'

Attorney General Pam Bondi on 'The Will Cain Show' issued a stark warning to organizers who are vandalizing Tesla vehicles and dealerships.

President Donald Trump sent a warning late Thursday night to those who have been involved in recent attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships and factories nationwide since CEO Elon Musk became a part of the Trump administration.

"People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders," the president wrote on Truth Social. "WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!"

Musk has taken a lot of heat for heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump, and his closeness with the president has made Tesla vehicles and properties the target of dozens of protests and vandalism, and even a couple of shootings.

10 PLACES WHERE TESLA VEHICLES, DEALERSHIPS WERE ATTACKED THIS YEAR 

Trump during first congressional address

President Trump said anyone committing or funding attacks on Tesla properties across the country will likely go to jail for up to 20 years after AG Bondi announced federal charges against three suspects for "domestic terrorism." (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump's warning comes after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced federal charges on Thursday against three people who used Molotov cocktails to attack Tesla properties in South Carolina, Oregon and Colorado in separate instances. Bondi described their actions as acts of "domestic terrorism."

"The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Bondi said. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars." 

All three suspects face a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Protests

Protests are ramping up outside Tesla properties in opposition to the work Tesla CEO Elon Musk is doing as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency under President Trump. (Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SUSPECTED TESLA ARSONISTS HIT WITH FEDERAL CHARGES IN ACTS OF 'DOMESTIC TERRORISM': AG 

Bondi told Will Cain on his show Wednesday, "They're targeting Elon Musk who is out there trying to save our country and it will not be tolerated. We are coming after you."

This week alone, attacks were reported in Las Vegas and Kansas City, Missouri. 

Tesla vehicles were set on fire in Las Vegas

Five Tesla vehicles were set on fire and shot at in what police are investigating as a "targeted attack" at a local repair center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Hal Sparks via Storyful)

Investigators in Kansas City were looking into a suspected arson case after two Cybertrucks caught on fire at a dealership on Monday, while authorities in Sin City reported at least five vehicles were damaged and two were set on fire at a Tesla collision and sales center on Tuesday.

Tesla vehicles were set on fire in Kansas City

Bystander video shows a suspected arson attack after two Cybertrucks were set on fire at a Tesla dealership in Kansas City on Monday, March 17, 2025.  (Levi Campbell via Storyful)

A website called "DOGEQUEST" was also activated this week and claims to have a list of Tesla owners, their addresses, phone numbers and email addresses in an apparent effort to dox them.

The site also contains a map of Tesla dealerships and charging stations.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.