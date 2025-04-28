Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Tesla arson suspect arrested in Arizona after fiery assault on Cybertruck

The Trump administration has called the acts of vandalism on Tesla dealerships 'domestic terrorism'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Cybertruck fire at Arizona Tesla dealership as investigators arrest arson suspect Video

A 35-year-old man is accused of arson after a Cybertruck was burned in a fire at a Tesla dealership in Mesa, Ariz. on April 28, 2025. (KSAZ-TV)

Police in Arizona arrested a suspected arsonist at a Tesla dealership after he allegedly lit a newly delivered Cybertruck on fire.

Mesa police responded just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday, April 28, to reports of an explosion at the Tesla Service Center in Mesa, Ariz. 

Witnesses reported smoke and flames near the building, which officers determined were coming from a newly delivered Tesla Cybertruck.

Footage from Fox News affiliate, KSAZ-TV, captured federal and state law enforcement surrounding the Tesla dealership after the fire was put out.

TESLA VEHICLES, CHARGING STATIONS TARGETED AS PROTESTERS DENOUNCE DOGE, ELON MUSK

A vandal wrote "Theif" on the side of a Tesla dealership

Police allege that the 35-year-old vandalized the Mesa, Ariz. Tesla dealership as well as setting a Cybertruck on fire. (KSAZ-TV)

The arson suspect, identified by local police as 35-year-old Ian Moses, allegedly wrote "THEIF" (sic) on the side of the dealership before setting the Cybertruck on fire.

The footage captured the charred electric truck as investigators taped off the scene. No injuries were reported.

The Cybertruck that was lit on fire at the dealership

The Mesa Police Department made an arrest after a Tesla dealership was vandalized Monday morning. (KSAZ-TV)

During their investigation, police said they noticed a suspicious van parked nearby and observed a man riding a bicycle approaching and opening the van’s door. Officers immediately contacted the individual and identified the suspect.

Investigators were able to match Moses to security photos captured by the Tesla Security Center during the incident. He was arrested and booked into jail for one count of arson of a structure and property.

NYPD SEARCHING FOR SCOOTER-RIDING SUSPECT WHO LEFT BRICK WITH SWASTIKA ON TESLA CYBERTRUCK

The Mesa Police Department announced that it is collaborating with federal authorities, and additional charges against Moses are pending as the investigation continues.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk walk by a red Tesla vehicle parked outside the White House

Trump and Elon show off Teslas on the White House Lawn March 11, 2025. (Getty Images)

This arrest comes amid a broader national movement targeting Musk’s companies, driven by activists protesting the billionaire's involvement with the Trump administration.

Fox News Digital has reported on recent Tesla vandalism incidents nationwide. 

A Minnesota man is accused of causing $20,000 in damage to Tesla vehicles. Surveillance footage in Florida captured two suspects ramming through a dealership gate and stealing a Tesla. And a Los Vegas man attacking a Tesla dealership is now facing federal charges.

Police and federal authorities emerge from their vehicle

Federal and local authorities are continuing to investigate the scene of a Tesla Cybertruck arson incident on Monday, April 28, 2025. (KSAZ-TV)

In March, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice would pursue federal charges against vandalizers.

"The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism," she said. "We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes."

Officials have urged anyone with additional information about the suspected arson incident to come forward as the investigation continues.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Mesa Police Department and Tesla Inc. for comment.

