Tesla arson suspect arrested in Arizona after fiery assault on Cybertruck

Police in Arizona arrested a suspected arsonist at a Tesla dealership after he allegedly lit a newly delivered Cybertruck on fire.

Mesa police responded just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday, April 28, to reports of an explosion at the Tesla Service Center in Mesa, Ariz.

Witnesses reported smoke and flames near the building, which officers determined were coming from a newly delivered Tesla Cybertruck.

Footage from Fox News affiliate, KSAZ-TV, captured federal and state law enforcement surrounding the Tesla dealership after the fire was put out.

The arson suspect, identified by local police as 35-year-old Ian Moses, allegedly wrote "THEIF" (sic) on the side of the dealership before setting the Cybertruck on fire.

The footage captured the charred electric truck as investigators taped off the scene. No injuries were reported.

During their investigation, police said they noticed a suspicious van parked nearby and observed a man riding a bicycle approaching and opening the van’s door. Officers immediately contacted the individual and identified the suspect.

Investigators were able to match Moses to security photos captured by the Tesla Security Center during the incident. He was arrested and booked into jail for one count of arson of a structure and property.

The Mesa Police Department announced that it is collaborating with federal authorities, and additional charges against Moses are pending as the investigation continues.

This arrest comes amid a broader national movement targeting Musk’s companies, driven by activists protesting the billionaire's involvement with the Trump administration.

Fox News Digital has reported on recent Tesla vandalism incidents nationwide.

A Minnesota man is accused of causing $20,000 in damage to Tesla vehicles. Surveillance footage in Florida captured two suspects ramming through a dealership gate and stealing a Tesla. And a Los Vegas man attacking a Tesla dealership is now facing federal charges.

In March, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice would pursue federal charges against vandalizers.

"The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism," she said. "We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes."

Officials have urged anyone with additional information about the suspected arson incident to come forward as the investigation continues.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Mesa Police Department and Tesla Inc. for comment.