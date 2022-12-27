Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee woman carried out armed carjackings using 5-year-old child as shield: police

Bethany Wilson, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery after she allegedly carried out several carjackings with her 5-year-old child in tow

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Tennessee woman allegedly carjacked multiple people, including one in which she shot a victim and used her 5-year-old child as a shield, according to police.

Bethany Wilson, 24, committed three carjackings over the course of a few hours on Thursday before crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an interstate. She was taken into police custody that same night.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, Wilson first stole a Nissan Juke from a 51-year-old woman pumping gas at around 4:42 p.m. on Thursday. Wilson approached the victim who was filling her car and pointed a gun at her before taking off in the vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a call of shots fired at an intersection and arrived to find a man who claimed a white female took his Mercedes-Benz. The victim said the woman fired a shot and used her 5-year-old child as a shield.

NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS BOMBING, 2 YEARS LATER: HOW AN EMERGENCY PHONE OUTAGE SPURRED CHANGE

Police said Bethany Wilson, 24, committed three carjackings over the course of a few hours on Thursday before crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an interstate.

Police said Bethany Wilson, 24, committed three carjackings over the course of a few hours on Thursday before crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an interstate. (Clarksville Police Department)

The Nissan and Mercedes were both later recovered by police.

Police then learned that Wilson had stolen another vehicle, a Ford F-150, which she allegedly crashed on Interstate 24.

TENNESSEE COPS STEP IN TO HELP FAMILY AFTER MAN STEALS PRESENTS\, LIGHTS CHRISTMAS TREE ON FIRE

A Tennessee woman allegedly carjacked multiple people, including one in which she shot a victim and used her five-year-old child as a shield.

A Tennessee woman allegedly carjacked multiple people, including one in which she shot a victim and used her five-year-old child as a shield. (Clarksville Police Department)

Police later received word that Wilson was staying at a Days Inn. Officers arrived at the hotel at around 11 a.m. Thursday and arrested her without incident. 

Her child was with her in the hotel room and was unharmed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police say other charges are pending.