Tennessee woman carried out armed carjackings using 5-year-old child as shield: police

A Tennessee woman allegedly carjacked multiple people, including one in which she shot a victim and used her 5-year-old child as a shield, according to police.

Bethany Wilson, 24, committed three carjackings over the course of a few hours on Thursday before crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an interstate. She was taken into police custody that same night.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, Wilson first stole a Nissan Juke from a 51-year-old woman pumping gas at around 4:42 p.m. on Thursday. Wilson approached the victim who was filling her car and pointed a gun at her before taking off in the vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a call of shots fired at an intersection and arrived to find a man who claimed a white female took his Mercedes-Benz. The victim said the woman fired a shot and used her 5-year-old child as a shield.

The Nissan and Mercedes were both later recovered by police.

Police then learned that Wilson had stolen another vehicle, a Ford F-150, which she allegedly crashed on Interstate 24.

Police later received word that Wilson was staying at a Days Inn. Officers arrived at the hotel at around 11 a.m. Thursday and arrested her without incident.

Her child was with her in the hotel room and was unharmed.

Wilson is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police say other charges are pending.