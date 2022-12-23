Tennessee cops step in to help family after man steals presents, lights Christmas tree on fire

A Tennessee man was arrested this week after police say he stole items from a home and then lit a Christmas tree and presents below it on fire.

The Dyersburg Police Department said in a Facebook post this week that 25-year-old James Walker was arrested after a short foot chase after police responded to a disturbance call around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Walker was observed going in and out of an apartment and taking items to his car, and he allegedly wrapped a Christmas tree in the apartment with a children’s blanket before lighting it on fire along with the presents below.

"Officers also observed that a window had been opened to vent the fire, and the apartment’s smoke detector had been covered," the Facebook post said.

PORCH PIRATES STOLE 260 MILLION PACKAGES THIS YEAR; RETIRED COP EXPLAINS WAYS TO PREVENT IT THIS CHRISTMAS

"The resident was not at home at the time of the incident, however did return home after being informed of the fire."

The victim said that Walker was an acquaintance who was involved in an altercation earlier in the day with the victim and her brother.

CRIME IN GEORGIA TOWN HITS 'NEW LOW' AFTER SOMEONE STEALS 'THE BABY JESUS RIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS,' POLICE SAY

The Dyersburg Police Department’s Community Changer, a community outreach initiative, stepped in and replaced the presents belonging to the child at the home and even pitched in for a few extra.

Walker has been charged with aggravated burglary, public intoxication, resisting arrest, aggravated arson and simple possession.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walker was also charged with failure to appear in Dyersburg City Court and is being held for Pemiscot County, Missouri, for active warrants.