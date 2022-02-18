Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Tennessee theft suspects 'pray' with elderly woman in church as they steal her wallet: police

One suspect asked her to pray while another allegedly rummaged through her purse

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Two Tennessee theft suspects are accused of asking an elderly woman in church to "pray" with them as they stole her wallet, according to police.

The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the incident that took place at the Hilldale Baptist Church sanctuary on Feb. 9 around 6 p.m.

Hilldale Baptist Church in Clarksville, Tennessee. (Google Maps)

Video footage of the incident shows the female suspects approaching the 78-year-old victim sitting in a pew and engaging her in conversation.

One suspect "requested the victim pray with her," public information officer Scott Beaubien wrote in the video's description.

"While they were praying, the second female rummaged through the victim's purse and stole her wallet," Beaubien said. "The suspects attempted to use the victim's credit cards at Sam’s and Kroger's shortly thereafter."

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact 931.552.1011.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.

