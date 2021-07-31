Tennessee shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark leaves 2 wounded; 3 detained: police

Gunfire on Saturday night at a popular waterpark in Tennessee left at least two women wounded, with authorities detaining at least three people for questioning, according to a report.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, about 25 miles southeast of Knoxville, WBIR-TV of Knoxville reported.

An argument apparently led to the gunfire, WATE-TV of Knoxville reported.

Both wounded women were transported to hospitals, the report said. Their medical conditions were not immediately known.

The three people detained for questioning included the alleged shooter, WBIR reported.

A spokesperson for the waterpark said officials there were fully cooperating with Sevierville police as an investigation continued.

