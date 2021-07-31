Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published
Last Update 20 mins ago

Tennessee shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark leaves 2 wounded; 3 detained: police

An argument in a parking lot apparently preceded the gunfire, reports said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gunfire on Saturday night at a popular waterpark in Tennessee left at least two women wounded, with authorities detaining at least three people for questioning, according to a report.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, about 25 miles southeast of Knoxville, WBIR-TV of Knoxville reported.

OKLAHOME MEN CHARGED IN ALLEGED TORTURE, MURDER OF MISSING MOM IN ARKANSAS

An argument apparently led to the gunfire, WATE-TV of Knoxville reported.

Both wounded women were transported to hospitals, the report said. Their medical conditions were not immediately known.

The three people detained for questioning included the alleged shooter, WBIR reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the waterpark said officials there were fully cooperating with Sevierville police as an investigation continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money