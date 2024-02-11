Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee

Tennessee police apprehend suspect allegedly involved in crime spree leaving 1 man dead, others injured

Memphis police apprehend 20-year-old man suspected of going on deadly crime spree Sunday

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Memphis mayor defends police chief as crime rises Video

Memphis mayor defends police chief as crime rises

Fox News’ Jonathan Serrie reports on calls to oust the city’s top cop.

Memphis, Tennessee law enforcement officials apprehended a man on Sunday in connection to a string of crimes across the city that left one man dead and others injured, adding he was out on bond for murder at the time, according to police.

The Memphis Police Department said a 20-year-old man, who was not named, was out on $100,000 bond for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery at the time of the crimes. He was taken into custody at about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, after a brief foot pursuit.

Just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 3700 block of East Shelby Drive for reports of a carjacking in which a blue Nissan Maxima was taken.

TENNESSEE OFFICERS SHOOT WHEN MAN WITH MISSING GIRL TRIES TO RUN OVER DEPUTIES, AUTHORITIES SAY

Memphis crime scene East Shelby Drive

Memphis Police responded to 3834 East Shelby Drive where a man had been shot, and on Sunday, a suspect was apprehended in connection to the shooting and four other crimes. (Google Maps)

As investigators looked into the carjacking, they determined the suspect was possibly connected to four other crimes.

One crime, also on East Shelby Drive, was a shooting that resulted in one dead male; another was on Pilot Drive, where shots were fired, though no injuries were reported. There was also a shooting on Commerce Circle, where one male juvenile was shot along with two females, one of whom was in critical condition while the other was in non-critical condition.

The suspect was described as a Black man who was wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask and purple shoes. He was also believed to be in a white 2016 Dodge Charger that was taken during a carjacking on South Perkins Road.

TENNESSEE DEPUTY KILLED DURING TRAFFIC STOP, ANOTHER INJURED; ‘ARMED AND DANGEROUS’ FELON AT LARGE

Memphis police vehicle

A Memphis Police vehicle sits outside the Memphis Police Department Entertainment District Unit. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Through a collaborative effort between local, state and federal law enforcement partners and community members, the 20-year-old man was apprehended at about 3:45.

"My heart aches for the victims’ families and those affected by these senseless acts of violence," Chief "CJ" Davis said. "Through the hard work and swift action of Memphis Police Officers, additional incidents were undoubtedly prevented."

Fox News Digital asked Memphis PD for the suspect’s name and was told all available information had been released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.