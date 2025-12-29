Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Tennessee officers rescue woman considering jumping from bridge on day after Christmas

Tennessee Highway Patrol says different agencies worked together with 'one mission' to save a life

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
WATCH: Tennessee officers rescue woman considering jumping from bridge Video

WATCH: Tennessee officers rescue woman considering jumping from bridge

Video released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows a multi-agency response that helped save a woman’s life in Sullivan County the day after Christmas. (Credit: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers rescued a woman who they said was considering jumping from a bridge in Sullivan County on Friday.

In a video posted to Facebook, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said multiple agencies responded to a woman in crisis on a bridge along Interstate 81 south, near the 60-mile marker overlooking the Holston River, who was described as being in a "dark place."

"Because people showed up and worked together, she is alive tonight," the law enforcement agency said.

Several groups responded, including seven Tennessee Highway Patrol units, two Sullivan County units, the Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County EMS, two Tennessee Department of Transportation units, and teams from Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), with a TWRA agent positioned in a boat below the bridge.

NYPD OFFICER LEAPS INTO FREEZING RIVER TO SAVE TEENAGE GIRL FROM DROWNING

Video footage of a woman on a bridge in Tennessee.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers rescued a woman who was considering jumping from a bridge on Dec. 26, 2025. (Credit: Facebook/Tennessee Highway Patrol)

The video shows a woman standing on the ledge of the bridge with her arms folded as officers speak with her in an effort to de-escalate the situation

CALIFORNIA TEACHER TOLD CONSERVATIVE STUDENTS TO ‘JUMP OFF A BRIDGE’ OVER ANTI-BIDEN FLAG

Moments later, an officer approaches from behind and safely pulls her away from the edge.

The woman, who has not been identified, was later seen on a gurney inside an ambulance with medical personnel.

A photo of a woman who was considering jumping from a bridge in Tennessee.

A woman was seen on the ledge of a bridge in Sullivan County, Tennessee, on Dec. 26, 2025. (Credit: Facebook/Tennessee Highway Patrol)

"Different agencies, one mission. Save a life. And they did," said the Tennessee Highway Patrol. "This time of year can be especially hard. Many people are carrying things no one else can see. Stress, grief, loneliness, and fear can pile up fast. That does not mean someone is weak. It means they are human. If you are struggling, please hear this. You matter, and help is available."

Sign displaying the 988 number for immediate mental health crisis support.

A sign for the 988 Lifeline mental health emergency hotline is seen in Walnut Creek, California, on Dec. 20, 2024. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

"If you know someone who might be hurting, check on them. A call, a text, or simply asking how they are doing can make more difference than you realize. Today ended with a life saved. That matters," the agency added.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.
