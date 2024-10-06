Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee

Tennessee man smashes gas pumps, throws rock at window after he was denied access to bathroom, police say

The man threw a rock at the store's window and smashed two gas pumps

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A man allegedly vandalized a gas station in Memphis, Tennessee, after he was denied access to its bathroom, according to police.

The suspect driving a white Chevy Impala stopped at a gas station on Winchester Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to WMC.

He was denied access to the gas station bathroom after stopping at the business.

Gas pump

A man is accused of vandalizing a gas station in Memphis, Tennessee, after he was denied access to the business' bathroom. (Getty Images)

The man became angry, walked outside and threw a rock at the store's window before leaving in his vehicle.

A short time later, the man returned to the gas station and began to smash two gas pumps.

Gas station pump

The man threw a rock at the store's window and smashed two gas pumps. (Getty Images)

Video of the incident shows the upset man smashing a pump on the ground, swinging it around and hitting it on the ground until the nozzle popped off and gas began spewing out.

Police are searching for the suspect, who is wanted for vandalism.

Gas station

Police are searching for the suspect, who is wanted for vandalism. (Getty Images)

The suspect was described as average height, with short dark hair and a chin beard.