80 semi-trucks tires slashed at Tennessee truck stop, deputies say

Madison County Sheriff’s office in Tennessee is investigating tire vandalism at a TA Travel Center where more than 80 semi-trucks reportedly had their tires slashed.

The deputies responded to a call from the travel center in western Madison County at 8 a.m. on Sep. 26, after a report of several trucks belonging to different agencies being vandalized, resulting in flat tires.

When deputies responded, they found several small punctures in the outer sidewall of each of the tires and that they all had the same puncture marks. One of the trucks had all 18 of its tires deflated, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were 56 tires damaged in total, costing an estimated $500 per tire.

The sheriff’s office also observed a truck driver attempting to leave the lot when his passenger side tire completely detached from the vehicle. The driver also observed that eight others were deflated.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating these incidents and is seeking information from the public.

If you have any information regarding these acts of vandalism, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

There were similar incidents also reported at a truck stop in Benton County in the Holladay/Sugar Tree area.