Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

80 semi-trucks tires slashed at Tennessee truck stop, deputies say

Deputies say there were 56 tires damaged in total and estimate costs to be $500 per tire

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Madison County Sheriff’s office in Tennessee is investigating tire vandalism at a TA Travel Center where more than 80 semi-trucks reportedly had their tires slashed.

The deputies responded to a call from the travel center in western Madison County at 8 a.m. on Sep. 26, after a report of several trucks belonging to different agencies being vandalized, resulting in flat tires.

When deputies responded, they found several small punctures in the outer sidewall of each of the tires and that they all had the same puncture marks. One of the trucks had all 18 of its tires deflated, according to the sheriff’s office.

NYC POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY SLASHED 41 TIRES AROUND MANHATTAN

Truck driver sits in truck cab

A truck driver is silhouetted as the sun rises over a Chicago suburb Jan. 28, 2008.  (REUTERS/Jason Reed)

There were 56 tires damaged in total, costing an estimated $500 per tire.

The sheriff’s office also observed a truck driver attempting to leave the lot when his passenger side tire completely detached from the vehicle. The driver also observed that eight others were deflated.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating these incidents and is seeking information from the public. 

OHIO KITTEN TRAPPED IN SEMI-TRUCK'S WHEEL WELL: SEE THE 'MISSION IM-PAW-SIBLE' RESCUE VIDEO

Trucks lined up

The mobile nature of truckers' lifestyles and the multiple jurisdictions that they travel through lends itself to a scarcity of witnesses and a lower chance of getting caught should they pick up, murder and dump vulnerable sex workers and transients. (Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you have any information regarding these acts of vandalism, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

There were similar incidents also reported at a truck stop in Benton County in the Holladay/Sugar Tree area.