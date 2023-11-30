Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee

Tennessee man who became '90% entrapped' in corn grain bin is rescued

According to OSHA, grain handling is a highly hazardous industry with suffocation the leading cause of death

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A Tennessee man was rescued from a grain bin after he became 90% engulfed in corn kernels and crews raced to free him, firefighters said. 

In a Facebook post, the Ethridge Fire Department said that around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, crews were sent to a farm on Henryville Road to rescue a 70-year-old man who owns the farm.

Authorities said that they found that the man was entrapped in the corn near the middle of the large grain bin.

Images from the scene showed crews shoveling piles of corn in an effort to finding the missing man.

Crews work to rescue the man

After locating the man, crews deployed a turtle tube to help stabilize and secure him. (Ethridge Fire Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

    Authorities said that the male patient was checked by Lawrence County EMS and eventually released. (Ethridge Fire Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

    A report came in that one person was entrapped inside a grain bin on Henryville Road in Henryville, Tennessee.  (Ethridge Fire Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

    Around 2:12 PM this date units were dispatched for a grain bin entrapment incident. (Ethridge Fire Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

After locating the man at the center of the grain bin, crews deployed metal tubes to help stabilize and secure him.

Crews then used a vacuum truck to remove the corn from the bin so that the man could be removed by emergency personnel through the access door of the bin, authorities said.

Crews help remove the entrapped person

Crews used a vacuum truck to remove corn from the grain bin in Henryville and allow the man to exit through the access door, firefighters said. (Ethridge Fire Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The Fire Department said that the patient was checked by Lawrence County EMS and eventually released without injury.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said grain handling is a highly hazardous industry, with suffocation being the leading cause of death.

"Suffocation is a leading cause of death in grain storage bins. Suffocation can occur when a worker becomes buried (engulfed) by grain as they walk on moving grain or attempt to clear grain built up on the inside of a bin," according to an OSHA website on handling grain. "Moving grain acts like "quicksand" and can bury a worker in seconds. "Bridged" grain and vertical piles of stored grain can also collapse unexpectedly if a worker stands on or near it. The behavior and weight of the grain make it extremely difficult for a worker to get out of it without assistance."

Emergency crews

Emergency crews from Henryville Fire, Ethridge Fire, Lawrenceburg Fire, Director 1, Ethridge PD, EMA, E911 Director, Lawrence County EMS, Lawrence County Sheriff's Department, Constables, Air Evac and LUS responded to the scene. (Ethridge Fire Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The Ethridge Fire Department thanked the workers and commended their "great teamwork and great training" in the rescue. 

"Great teamwork and great training played a very vital role in today’s rescue," the Ethridge Fire Department said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.