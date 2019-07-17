Tennessee detective, boyfriend arrested after violent incident, allegedly involving a hammer

A Tennessee detective has been decommissioned after investigators said she and her boyfriend were arrested. This, on the heels of an alleged clash between the two that reportedly involved a hammer.

Deputies with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department arrested Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Det. Megan Hoffman and her boyfriend, Jonathan Mahoney, both 34, on Tuesday after an alleged domestic assault.

Deputies said they were called to the couple’s home in Ashland City, a half-hour from Nashville, about 2:30 a.m.

Hoffman is accused of punching her boyfriend in the face during an argument. A responding deputy saw bruising on the right side of Mahoney’s face, according to an incident report obtained by Fox News.

Mahoney told deputies Hoffman “destroyed the house” during the fight, according to court documents. He also told deputies that video cameras are set up at the home.

According to court documents, deputies found debris all over a hallway leading to a bedroom. Once in the room, deputies said, they found a computer monitor that was “busted and inoperable."

Deputies said wires had been ripped out of the DVR linked to the camera system and the DVR was broken, adding that “the bedroom was in complete disarray.”

“There was also a large hole in the bedroom door,” the incident report said.

Mahoney told deputies Hoffman caused all the damage “during her rage,” according to the report.

When deputies asked Mahoney to go into further detail about the fight, he reportedly declined to offer more information without a lawyer present.

Deputies said when they questioned Hoffman, she alleged that Mahoney had struck her with a hammer. She told deputies she wanted to go to the emergency room for treatment.

Deputies said Hoffman had a “busted lower lip” as well as “red marks to the right side of her face.”

Investigators said they were unable to determine which party was the main aggressor, adding that Mahoney told deputies he and his girlfriend were going through a breakup and had been drinking.

Hoffman and Mahoney have been charged with domestic assault.

Metro Nashville police confirmed that Hoffman has been decommissioned, which keeps her from department service. She has been with the department since 2011, a Metro Nashville police spokeswoman told Fox News.