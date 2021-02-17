Tennessee boy, 10, dies after trying to save sister from frozen pond, reports say

A 10-year-old Tennessee boy has died this week after trying to save his sister who fell into a frozen pond behind their home, reports say.

The child was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday following the incident in Millington, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told Fox13 Memphis. His pastor, Stacey Stilgenbauer of Leawood East Baptist Church, identified him as Benjamin Luckett.

"It’s an incredible sacrifice that he was willing to make to save his little sister," he told WREG, adding that Abigail Luckett – who is 6 years old – now "seems to be doing well" after being taken off a ventilator Tuesday.

LIVE UPDATES: WINTER STORM LEAVES MILLIONS WITHOUT POWER

Stilgenbauer told the station that both children and another brother were playing near a pond when Abigail slipped into its frigid waters.

One brother ran for help and their father, Robert, was able to bring Abigail to safety, he says. But he couldn’t get to Benjamin in time, Stilgenbauer added.

"They said the best they could tell, [Benjamin] was trying to keep her above water," Stilgenbauer said to WREG, describing what he was told by firefighters who arrived on the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The church is now helping raise money for the family’s funeral and medical expenses, WREG reports.

Temperatures in the area were around 15 degrees Sunday.