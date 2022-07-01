Tennessee August primary voting registration deadline approaching

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election.

By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.

Early voting runs July 15-30, Monday through Saturday.

Tennessee’s deadline to request an absentee ballot is July 28. Officials are urging voters to act right away if they want to vote absentee. Those ballots must be returned by mail in time for the county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day.