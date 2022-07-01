Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee August primary voting registration deadline approaching

Tennessee early voting runs July 15-30

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election.

By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.

Early voting runs July 15-30, Monday through Saturday.

TENNESSEE 6-WEEK ABORTION BAN ALLOWED BY FEDERAL APPEALS COURT

Tennessee voting registration deadline is on Tuesday

Tennessee voting registration deadline is on Tuesday

Tennessee’s deadline to request an absentee ballot is July 28. Officials are urging voters to act right away if they want to vote absentee. Those ballots must be returned by mail in time for the county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day.