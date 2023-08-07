Expand / Collapse search
US
Tennessee Army Reservist arrested for statutory rape, solicitation involving 15-year-old: police

Kenneth Wasson allegedly encouraged a meet-up with the teenager, who was interested in joining the military

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A U.S. Army Reserve soldier was arrested by Nashville authorities over a statutory rape incident, police said.

Mt. Juliet resident Kenneth Wasson, 39, was charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and unlawful solicitation of a minor. He was taken into custody by Metro Nashville Police Department officers on Thursday.

Officials say that Wasson met the 15-year-old victim on a dating app in July. She had expressed an interest in the military, prompting him to encourage an in-person meet-up.

The teenage girl also told authorities that she disclosed her age to Wasson before the alleged rape.

Kenneth Wasson mug shot

Mt. Juliet resident Kenneth Wasson was charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and unlawful solicitation of a minor, according to Nashville police. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

"Wasson is alleged to have told her that he would be better able to explain the Junior ROTC program in person, and drove to her North Nashville home dressed in fatigues while she was there alone," the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a press release. 

"The teen reported that Wasson engaged in sex with her while at the home," police added.

After the rape incident, Wasson allegedly sent lewd photos to the teenager through the dating app they used. Police reported that he also told her they "needed to get together again."

Metro Nashville Police Department cruiser

Metro Nashville Police Department is actively investigating the statutory rape incident. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police say that Wasson "made admissions in regard to having sex with the victim" during an interview with detectives. He was taken to a jail after his arrest, in lieu of a $400,000 bond.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Army for a statement, but has not heard back.