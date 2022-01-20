Expand / Collapse search
Nashville
Tennessee alleged home burglars pose as Amazon delivery workers

The individuals were seen walking out with a black box containing 'valuable time pieces.'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Two people in Tennessee posed as Amazon delivery drivers during a home burglary on Saturday.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, two people were seen on a home surveillance camera posing as Amazon delivery drivers and burglarized the home.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, two people were seen on a home surveillance camera posing as Amazon delivery drivers and burglarized the home. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

The police department says that the individuals pretended to deliver a package to the doorstep of the home around 3 p.m. and then entered the home through forced entry on the front door.

According to the police department, the two individuals were seen exiting the house "with a black watch box containing numerous, valuable time pieces."

Anyone with information on the suspects' identity or location is asked to contact the crime stoppers at 615-742-7463. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

