California authorities recover over $200k in stolen items from Louis Vuitton and Lululemon

The California Highway Patrol has recovered more than $200,000 in stolen items from "smash-and-grab" robberies across the state.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol announced that its Organized Retail Crime Task Force conducted an operation in the Bay Area on Sunday, which led to the arrest of a "known fencing suspect."

According to the law enforcement agency, the operation resulted in the recovery of an estimated $185,000 in merchandise stolen from "numerous retailers," including Louis Vuitton in San Francisco.

LOUIS VUITTON STORE IN SF’S UNION SQUARE ‘EMPTIED OUT’ BY THIEVES; 8 ARRESTED: REPORT

The individual was booked into jail under "organized retail crime charges."

On Nov. 19, the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square was "emptied out" and other high-end retailers such as Fendi and Yves Saint Laurent were also targeted.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced increased police funding for overtime and additional officers on Dec. 14 as part of proposals intended to cut down the amount of crime and violence in the city.

SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR ANNOUNCES CRIME-FIGHTING PROPOSALS, PROMISES MORE POLICE

"I know that San Francisco is a compassionate city. We are a city that prides ourselves on second chances and rehabilitation," Breed said. "But we're not a city where anything goes. Our compassion should be mistaken for weakness or indifference."

The California Highway Patrol also announced that the Organized Retail Crime Task Force arrested 4 suspects on Tuesday related to a "smash-and-grab" robbery at the Lululemon in Studio City.

An estimated $72,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.