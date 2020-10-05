Temple University students fall four floors while taking selfie at off-campus rooftop party: report

Two college students who attend Temple University were hospitalized Saturday after falling four stories off a building during an off-campus party in northern Philadelphia.

The two young women, both 19, were trying to take a selfie when they fell from the roof at the 1800 block of North Bouvier Street around 2 a.m. Saturday, WPVI reported, citing unnamed police sources. They landed on the sidewalk in the back alley of the building.

One woman was in stable condition and was taken to Temple University to be treated for leg and ankle injuries. The other was hospitalized in critical but stable condition at Jefferson Hospital with injuries to multiple parts of her body, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

Temple University Police is handling the investigation with assistance from Philadelphia Police. Both agencies responded to the scene Saturday. Authorities said several students had gathered on the rooftop of the building to drink and party at the time of the incident.

The company that manages the apartment building said the rooftop has a deck with a parapet wall and railings, but one student at the scene said it’s not enough to protect someone from accidentally falling, WPVI reported.

"There's not enough room blocking you from falling off, so if you're drinking and you run right into it, it's really easy to slip right off because it only comes to like a little halfway between your knee and hip," Arnav Johri said.

Several neighbors said the coronavirus pandemic has not been able to discourage young people from partying on the roof of the building but hoped this incident would be a wake-up call.

“To always get the young adults, who are still children at heart, and they have no fear,” neighbor Ada Banks told WPVI. “We just hope that someone learns from their example not to be on the roof. It happens all the time."