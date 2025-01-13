Expand / Collapse search
Nevada

Teen dead at ski resort near posh mountain town

The 18-year-old was found unresponsive following the crash at Mt. Rose – Ski Tahoe in Nevada

An 18-year-old died in Nevada after a skiing accident in the premier Tahoe ski area.

The unidentified teenager was skiing at Mt. Rose – Ski Tahoe, a picturesque resort in the Reno area with slopes reaching 8,260 feet, when he fatally struck a tree, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Authorities said that the fatal collision happened on the Ramsey's Run trail, an intermediate path, on Friday, Jan. 10.

Mount Rose

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the snow at Mt. Rose Ski-Tahoe resort in Reno, Nevada. (Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

The Mt. Rose Ski Patrol responded to the scene, where they found the man unresponsive.

A Care Flight team was dispatched, but the man died at the scene, police said. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

"Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe management and staff extend their deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of the skier," Mt. Rose – Ski Tahoe management said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The resort would like to acknowledge the assistance from the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Care Flight in the response effort."

The fatal accident comes after a 19-year-old and a 12-year-old boy died recently from similar ski-related incidents in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Freshman college student Alex Kent died in a skiing accident on Monday

College student Alex Kent died in a skiing accident in Massachusetts. (Instagram/Alex Kent)

On Jan. 6, Alex Kemp, a 19-year-old from New Jersey, died while skiing at the Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock, Massachusetts.

Authorities previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that Kemp went over an embankment and appeared to have suffered "significant head trauma."

Jack Murray

Jack Murray, 12, was identified as the victim of a skiing accident in Conway, New Hampshire on Dec. 31, 2024. (Keohane Funeral Home)

In a tragic New Year's Eve accident, 12-year-old Jack Murray died over school vacation break at Cranmore Mountain in North Conway, New Hampshire.

The Massachusetts boy fatally crashed into a tree, police previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

