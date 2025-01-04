'Magical' Massachusetts boy, 12, identified as victim in fatal run-in with tree on New Hampshire ski slope

A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts was remembered as a "magical" middle school student after he died after an accident at a New Hampshire ski slope.

Jack Murrary, 12, was skiing at Cranmore Mountain in Conway, New Hampshire, New Year's Eve when he struck a tree while navigating an intermediate trail. Authorities said in a release the young boy was wearing a protective helmet at the time of the accident.

The Conway Police Department said he was found unconscious and was rushed to MaineHealth Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Born on May 23, 2012, he is the adored son of Paul and Crystal and the loving and best ‘big bro bro’ to Finley Murray of Weymouth. Jack is the most magical little boy and was on his way to becoming a truly exceptional man," his obituary says.

"His positivity and laughter are infectious. He is a loving and patient person who always sees the best in people. Jack is compassionate, empathetic and gives the best hugs. Jack is the greatest child a parent could ask for, and we are all better people for having known him."

Jack, who played drums in the school band, had a GoFundMe established in his memory, and his family asked people to honor his life by donating to a music program in lieu of flowers.

"Helping other aspiring musicians like Jack get access to enrich their lives through the arts is a wonderful way to honor Jack’s memory," his father, Paul Murray, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

In his obituary, the 12-year-old was remembered as a "bright light," with his family listing an impressive list of interests the middle school student was passionate about.

"The brightest shining lights in life never shine long enough and Jack was that bright light for so many," the obituary said. "Despite his short life he did more in twelve years than most do in a lifetime."

Murray was remembered for being a budding entrepreneur, playing soccer and the trombone and drums and for his artistic ability.

"Jack loved his family, friends and neighbors (told them that regularly) and he knew how much he was loved back. Jack's absence will leave a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him and the entire Weymouth community," his family said.

"We ask that everyone take inspiration from the way Jack lived his short life and apply that to your own lives. We love you Jack always and forever!"

In a statement after the accident, a spokesperson for Cranmore Mountain Resort shared condolences for "this tragic loss."

"On behalf of Cranmore Mountain Resort, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," a resort spokesperson said. "The entire Cranmore family grieves for this tragic loss."

Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei echoed the ski resort's sentiment, saying: "On behalf of the Conway Police Department and all the first responders who assisted, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family members of the 12-year-old boy."

Fox News Digital's Christina Shaw contributed to this report.