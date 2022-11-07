Expand / Collapse search
Ted Cruz
Published

Ted Cruz hit with beer can at Houston Astros World Series victory parade, suspect arrested: police

Cruz was struck in the neck and chest area while on a parade float to celebrate the Houston Astros' World Series victory

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man was arrested Monday for allegedly throwing a beer can at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during a victory parade to celebrate the Houston Astros, which won the World Series over the weekend. 

The Houston Police Department said it took a 33-year-old man into custody over the incident. Video footage shows Cruz on a parade float when a beer can narrowly misses his face and hits his hand as he attempts to block the projectile. 

Cruz was struck in the "chest/neck area" but did not require any medical attention, police said. The unidentified suspect will face assault charges, authorities said.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell condemned the incident on Twitter.

"Don’t throw beer or commit violence against someone you politically disagree with. We are a country of voting not violence," he wrote.

Other videos posted online appeared to show there parade crowd loudly booing Cruz, who was with his family on the float. 

Monday's incident comes as violence against elected officials has made headlines in recent weeks. 

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speak Nancy Pelosi, was brutally attacked in his home last month by a suspect with a hammer. 

Texas Sen.Ted Cruz at the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros during game four of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Cruz was nearly struck by a beer can Monday during the parade to celebrate the Astros' World Series win. 

The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to clinch the team's second championship in five years. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.