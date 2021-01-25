Tacoma protest: Dozens gather where police cruiser hit pedestrians, light fires, damage buildings

Dozens of protesters gathered in Tacoma, Wash., Sunday night at the same location where a police cruiser reportedly plowed into a group of pedestrians after responding to reports of street-racing in the area.

KIRO 7, a local station, reported that the Sunday crowd set multiple fires and damaged businesses across the street from the Pierce County courthouse. A reporter from the station posted a video that showed police officers standing in front of a business that had its windows shattered.

The station said that the incident on Saturday night involved a group of people who surrounded the police car and started to pound on the window.

The report, citing Tacoma police, said the officer involved was a 29-year veteran who has been put on administrative leave. Tacoma police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow told the News Tribune that the office was "afraid they would break his glass."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The KIRO report said that it is believed that at least one person was struck by the car and two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Andy Ngo, a journalist who documents protests, posted videos on Twitter that purportedly showed scuffles breaking out in Tacoma. Another video appeared to show demonstrators blocking off city streets with blockades.