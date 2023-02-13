Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

SWAT officers in Ohio attempting to serve rape warrant fatally shot man in parking lot

OH Bureau of Criminal Investigation is probing the shooting

Associated Press
Police in Ohio say SWAT officers attempting to serve a warrant in a Columbus suburb over the weekend shot and killed a man in a shopping center parking lot.

Sgt. David Scarpitti of the Columbus Division of Police said officers were seeking a man wanted on a rape warrant when they encountered the suspect Saturday night in the parking lot of a Home Depot store in Grove City.

VIDEO SHOWS POLICE REPEATEDLY WARN OHIO MAN SHOT, KILLED AFTER APPROACHING THEM WITH RIFLE

Police in Ohio said that SWAT officers shot and killed a man in an Ohio parking lot over the weekend while trying to serve a warrant.

Scarpitti said the officers fired their weapons shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, striking the man. Details of what led up to the shooting were not disclosed. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

Scarpitti said body-camera footage from the officers will be released when available. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.