Louisville woman shot and killed walking child to school bus stop

Kentucky police detained a suspect but determined that person 'did not pull the trigger' in Louisville shooting

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Manhunt underway after deadly Louisville bus stop shooting Video

Manhunt underway after deadly Louisville bus stop shooting

Fox News correspondent Chanley Painter has the latest on a shooting at a bus stop in Louisville on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Police in Kentucky are searching for a suspect who shot a woman dead at a school bus stop.

It happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said, adding on its Facebook page that a suspect was detained "but after being interviewed and reviewing more video, we determined this person was there but did not pull the trigger."

The victim was identified by her family as Redaja Williams, 23, WLKY reported.

Police posted two pictures of someone in a red sweatshirt and dark sweatpants with dark shoes that investigators are looking to speak to. 

split image of man wearing red hoodie and black pants and police cars

Surveillance footage captured an image of the suspect police believe fatally shot a woman at a bus stop in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday. (WDRB/Louisville Police Department)

The shooting happened near Chestnut Street Family YMCA, Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary School, Central High School and several bus stops, WDRB reported. 

The child the woman was with was not injured. Several children were at the bus stop and witnessed the deadly shooting, WDRB reported. 

State trooper among several hurt after shooting rampage in Kentucky Video

"It is unacceptable that people simply trying to go to school must fear for their safety," LMPD Chief Paul Humphrey said, according to the TV station. 

"The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim once the next of kin has been properly notified," a spokesperson for the department told Fox News Digital. 

Louisville Metro Police car

A Louisville Metro Police car May 30, 2014, in Louisville, Ky. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or use the online anonymous crime tip hotline.
