SUV crashes into Texas Denny’s restaurant, leaves 23 injured: police

The ages of the victims range from 12 to 60 years old

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Texas police are investigating an incident where a car crashed into a Denny's restaurant and left at least 23 people injured on Labor Day.

The crash took place at a Denny's restaurant in Rosenberg, Texas, at around 11:20 a.m. on Monday morning. The SUV slammed into the south wall of the building, injuring 23 people. Rosenberg is west of Houston.

Police say that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Rosenberg Police Department told Fox News Digital that the ages of the victims range from 12 to 60 years old.

"The injuries ranged from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening," police chief Jonathan White explained to Fox News Digital.

Car crash into Denny's restaurant scene

The incident took place at a Denny's restaurant in Rosenberg, Texas on Labor Day. (Rosenberg Police via Facebook)

"All injured parties were conscious at the time they were transported to local hospitals," White added.

The vehicle was a maroon Jeep SUV, and the male driver is around 30 years of age. The driver was not injured in the accident.

"As of now, the driver has not been arrested however charges may be filed later, if appropriate given the outcome of the pending investigation," police said.

Crime tape outside of crash scene

Rosenberg Police Department is actively investigating the Denny's crash. (Rosenberg Police via Facebook)

Rosenberg Police Department is actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.