New York
Published

Suspects wanted for taking $550G of loot from high-end NYC camera store

New York Post
The Leica Store SoHo was ransacked on May 31 — the first of two nights of widespread looting of luxury stores in the Lower Manhattan neighborhood.

A man dressed in all black was the first suspect to target the store, breaking its front door with an unknown object, police said.

Police early Thursday released photos of several suspects wanted for stealing from a high-end SoHo camera store that lost over a half a million dollars from looting.

Police early Thursday released photos of several suspects wanted for stealing from a high-end SoHo camera store that lost over a half a million dollars from looting. (NYPD)

Once inside, he took camera equipment and fled on the bike, cops said.

Moments later, a group of roughly 25 looters then stormed the store, swiping camera equipment, computers, and checks worth about $550,000, police said.

SoHo and other parts of Manhattan were devastated by looting that took place as demonstrators marched the streets in protest over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

