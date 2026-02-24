NYPD officers hit with snowballs while responding to disorderly group: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several officers with the New York City Police Department were struck with snowballs on Monday as they were responding to a call about a disorderly group.

The officers were dispatched to Washington Square Park shortly after 4 p.m. to address a large disorderly group, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD.

The large crowd was throwing snowballs when police arrived at the scene, the NYPD said, adding that some officers were hit in the face.

"The NYPD is aware of certain videos taken earlier today in Washington Square Park showing individuals attacking cops," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on X. "I want to be very clear: The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal. Our detectives are investigating this matter."

EMS responded to the scene and transported several officers to the hospital for treatment. They were listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in connection with the snowball attacks and the incident remains under investigation.

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York called the incident "unacceptable and outrageous."

"This is the environment that NYC police officers are up against. Our police officers are being treated for their injuries, but the case CANNOT end there. The individuals involved must be identified, arrested and charged with assault on a police officer. And all of our city leaders must speak up to condemn this despicable attack."

Another labor union, the Detectives' Endowment Association, also denounced the group who threw snowballs at officers.

"What we saw in Washington Square Park today was not harmless fun — it was a deliberate, outrageous, and dangerous attack on uniformed police officers," the group's President Scott Munro said on X. "The Detectives’ Endowment Association is calling on Mayor Mamdani and District Attorney Bragg to ensure every individual responsible for this illegal behavior is prosecuted. No free pass. No get out of jail free card."

"Make no mistake: detectives will do what they always do," he added. "They will identify those involved and they will apprehend them. Our men and women in blue deserve to be safe. They deserve to be protected. And they deserve to be respected. They earn it every single day."

While New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has not commented on the snowball incident as of early Tuesday morning, other current and former New York leaders have spoken out.

"This is disgraceful," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., wrote on X. "@NYCMayor and every elected official in our city should denounce this juvenile attack on our #NYPD. Back the blue and hold those who disrespect them accountable."

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who also ran for New York City mayor last year, also called it "disgraceful."

FORMER NYPD CHIEF CALLS POLICE CUTS 'RECIPE FOR DISASTER' AS MAMDANI THREATENS TAX HIKES

"But with a mayor who has a history of calling the police 'racist, evil, wicked and corrupt,' he set the tone," Cuomo said. "Words have consequences. We are seeing that in the growing disrespect for law enforcement — just as we’ve seen it in the rise in antisemitism. Real leaders understand that. This mayor does not. @NYCMayor must denounce this at once."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani's office for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Former NYPD Chief of Department John Chell criticized the snowball incident as a "f---ing disgrace," adding that the officers "were outnumbered — yet stood tall the best they could." He also said he expects a "strong condemnation" from the mayor.

"Tomorrow morning at about 0800 hours the @NYPDnews better be in full force in Washington Square Park and other parks in full force," he said in another post. "Let me be clear — if one snowball hits a cop, there should be very forceful arrests - make it legally painful."