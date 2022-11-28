Suspects caught on camera stealing Rolex watch from man in LA

Two alleged robbery suspects are behind bars after they were caught on camera taking a man's Rolex watch, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The snatch took place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue, according to a news release.

Police say the two suspects, identified as 20-year-old Tyler Dumas and 19-year-old Edwin Witty, led officers on a chase after they took off from the scene of the robbery. The suspects collided with a car, injuring the driver, cops said. One of the suspects was arrested at the scene. The other ran away, but was eventually taken into custody.

The stolen Rolex watch and a gun were recovered during the pair's arrest, officials said.

It is believed that Dumas and Witty may be wanted for other robbery in the Los Angeles area.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other follow-home robbery is urged to contact police.