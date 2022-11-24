Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Los Angeles identify suspect who allegedly shot British tourists in Venice

The suspect was caught on camera chasing the tourists and shooting at them in Venice Beach, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Brandon Manyo Dixon allegedly got into an argument with two British tourists in Venice Beach before chasing them and opening fire, police said.

A man caught on surveillance video shooting two British tourists over the summer in Los Angeles' Venice Beach neighborhood is being sought, police said Wednesday. 

The Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as Brandon Manyo Dixon.

The LAPD said Dixon and his friend got into an argument with two tourists from the United Kingdom outside a bar on July 30. 

Brandon Manyo Dixon is seen chasing two British tourists in Los Angeles' Venice Beach neighborhood before shooting them, police said.

Brandon Manyo Dixon is seen chasing two British tourists in Los Angeles' Venice Beach neighborhood before shooting them, police said. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The argument then turned into a physical fight, police said. Dixon allegedly chased the victims with a gun and shot them. The victims survived. 

Video footage released by the LAPD shows a man chasing two people in a crowded area and appearing to fire a weapon.  

"Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries," police said. 

Authorities are still searching for Dixon, who is considered armed and dangerous. 

In February, tourists from Florida were robbed and shot by a group of masked men in Venice, Fox Los Angeles reported.

Brandon Manyo Dixon is accused fo shooting two British tourists in Venice Beach. 

Brandon Manyo Dixon is accused fo shooting two British tourists in Venice Beach.  (Los Angeles Police Department)

Venice, a popular tourist destination, has been plagued by crime and drug use, and most recently saw the homeless population on its famous boardwalk skyrocket until authorities cleared the area. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.